First randomisation of polling staff held in Erode

February 03, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - ERODE

The first randomisation of 1,206 polling staff, who will be deployed in 238 polling stations during the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 27, was held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carried out the process in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Election Tahsildar Sivagami and other officials.

The Collector said a total of 238 polling stations were established for the poll and 48 additional polling stations (reserve) were also kept ready. Each polling booth would have a presiding officer, and polling officers 1, 2 and 3. Thus, a total of 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers were randomised in booths where there were over 1,200 electors. Mr. Krishnanunni said training would be given to all the poll staff in the coming days.