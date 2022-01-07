First randomisation of EVMs completed in Erode

ERODE

07 January 2022 16:20 IST

The first randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used in the urban local body elections was completed here.

The process was carried out by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni through the State Election Commission website in the presence of representatives from the recognised political parties.

The Collector said that the elections would be held for one Corporation, four Municipalities and 42 Town Panchayats in 2022 and polling would be conducted in 1,251 polling stations. Randomisation was completed for 1,251 control units and an equal number of ballot units, he added. A total of 20% additional control units and ballot units were kept ready, the Collector said.

Selvaraj, Personal Assistant to Collector for the urban local body elections, and representatives from recognised political parties were present.