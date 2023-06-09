First-phase training under Centre’s skill development programme nearing completion for targeted 1,250 workers in Tiruppur

June 09, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The NIFT TEA College of Knitwear Fashion is on the verge of completing the training for the targeted 1,250 workers in the first phase, under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), a demand-driven placement-linked skill training initiative of the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The training, aimed at rural poor youth between 15 and 35 years of age, , is currently in progress for the last batch of workers, according to the college sources.

The scheme that addresses the need for skilled manpower by imparting a specific set of modular employable skills entails placing at least 75 percent of the trainees for a minimum salary of ₹ 6,000 per month.

Under the DDU-GKY, several educational institutions of repute, corporate training houses and NGOs have been sanctioned projects. The highlight of the training programme with durations ranging from three months to one year is that it is 100 percent subsidised.

The NIFT-TEA has been able to maintain 80 percent placement for the trainees under the scheme.