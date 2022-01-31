First phase of training for polling personnel held

The first phase of training for polling personnel to be deployed for elections to urban local bodies was held at various centres on Monday.

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham reviewed the progress of the training at Sengunthar Mahajana School in Tharamangalam. In Salem, elections are being held to one corporation, six municipalities and 31 Town Panchayats. As many as 7,328 polling personnel would be deployed for the elections across the local bodies. On Monday, the training sessions was conducted at four centres in Salem Corporation and 15 centres in municipalities and town panchayats.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the training centres at Senthamangalam Government Higher Secondary School and Namagiripettai Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

Ms. Singh reviewed the arrangements at the centres and assessed the progress of the training. In Namakkal, elections are being conducted to six municipalities and 19 town panchayats. A total of 2,496 polling personnel would be deployed for the elections here.

In Salem Corporation, the training was conducted across four centres. Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the centres along with City Health Officer N. Yoganand and reviewed the arrangements. Vaccination facilities were arranged at training centres for polling personnel to undergo COVID-19 vaccination.

The polling personnel were provided with training booklets and they were advised on voting using electronic voting machines.