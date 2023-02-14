First phase of Semmozhi Poonga works to start in 45 acres of prison land in Coimbatore

February 14, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The first phase of Semmozhi Poonga works will start in 45 acres of the unused Coimbatore Central Prison land at an outlay of ₹170 crore. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this connection has been submitted to the Commissioner Municipal Administration, Chennai.

It may be noted that the Coimbatore Central Prison was started in a sprawling 165 acres on Nanjappa Road in 1872. As on date, the prison has more than 2,000 male prisoners and more than 50 women prisoners. The prison complex has a huge male prisoner block and an annexure for women prisoners. The prison administration has a DIG of Prisons, Superintendent and more than 150 prison security staff.

In 2010, when the DMK was in power, it was decided to shift the prison and establish a semmozhi poonga at the prison complex. Subsequently, on change of guard in the State the proposal was shelved.

With the DMK returning to power in 2021, the proposal has been revived and efforts are on to shift the Central Prison to a land in Karamadai near Mettupalayam. But, in the first phase the Corporation consulted experts on how to utilise the 45 acres of unused prison land for the semmozhi poonga and a DPR has been submitted to the government.

The Corporation authorities expect a green signal for the Semmozhi Poonga works any moment. The proposal is to have different kind of flora in parks, multi logistical complex, entertainment for the public, conference halls, shops and parking lots, the officials said.