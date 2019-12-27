First phase of rural local body polls goes incident-free in Coimbatore

The first phase of the two-phase rural local body polls in Coimbatore on Friday saw all the panchayat unions record over 70% polling and was free of incidents and poll code violations, said District Election Officer and Collector K. Rajamani.

At the close of polling at 5 p.m., Kinathukadavu had recorded the highest polling percentage - 79.95, followed by Pollachi North Panchyat Union at 79.72%. The lowest polling percentage was at Madukkarai Panchayat Union at 73.20.

The 5 p.m. figures marked a significant improvement from the 4 p.m. figures when all the five panchayat unions that went to polls – Anamalai, Madukkarai, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi South and Pollachi North – had recorded over 60% polling. Madukkarai topped the list with 65% of the voters having exercised their franchise to elect their panchayat ward member, panchayat president, panchayat union councillor and district councillor.

The polling started off on a slow pace in the morning and picked up only after noon. Madukkarai Panchayat Union that recorded 32.9% by noon saw the figure double to 65% by 4 p.m. Same was the case with the other five panchayat unions as well.

The presiding officers in the polling booths, after recording the name of voters, handed over four slips in white, pink, yellow and green to the voters to choose the candidate of their liking for the four posts.

In several booths, attendants accompanying elderly voters or the polling staff were seen assisting the voters – in either taking them to the polling compartment or helping them fold the ballot papers.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said the staff helped voters only if their assistance was requested and was limited to folding papers or helping them drop those in the ballot boxes.

In Malumichampatty, Achipatti, Akilandapuram, Kaliapuram and several other places, the candidates or their relatives stood outside the polling centres welcoming the voters and in a few instances engaging in subtle campaigning by showing the symbol allotted to them.

M. Sivaraj, a contestant in Malumichampatty Panchayat in Madukkarai Panchayat Union, said given the small size of the electorate, and the fact that the contestants were from within the house or the street or clan, the canvassing had become a personal affair.

“Since everybody knows everybody, it is more like a local festival or community function and that leaves no room for any untoward incident.”

“As there is no party affiliation or symbol in the election to elect panchayat ward members and panchayat presidents, the voters go by the candidate’s personal standing in the community and society,” said K.M. Krishamoorthy, a voter in Kaliapuram, echoing what voters elsewhere too said.

This election also saw voters in Palamanallur in Pollachi South Panchayat Union exercise their franchise in their village, after almost 40 years. Thus far, the 700-odd voters had cast their votes in the polling booth in the nearby Rangasamudram village as the officials cited low voter count to deny them a polling booth.

But in this election, following the Palamanallur voters’ request, the officials had set up a polling booth, said sources.

The Friday’s election saw 3.46 lakh voters in the five panchayat unions vote for seven district councillors, 66 panchayat union councillors, 127 panchayat presidents and 1,020 panchayat ward members.