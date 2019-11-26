First phase of livestock park to be commissioned in a year: Minister

The Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences would be set up at Thalaivasal and the first phase would be commissioned in a year, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan said here on Tuesday.

Inspecting the proposed land allocated for starting the livestock park of international standard on 1,200 acre, the Minister told reporters that officials inspected the facilities to be made available in the proposed park. He said the foundation for the project would be laid by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in January next year.

He also said that ₹396 crore has been allocated for the project in the first phase.

Mr .Radhakrishnan said that a new veterinary college would be started at the proposed park this academic year itself.

The Minister also said that a dedicated water supply scheme from River Cauvery at ₹262 crore would be implemented for conducting fodder research and for setting up 50 combined water supply schemes here.

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugham, who also inspected the land, said that 100 students would be given admission in the first year to conduct post graduate research studies at the veterinary institute here. “Besides this, the park would serve as a facility for conservation of our native varieties”, he said.

He said that there would incubation centres and facilities for dairy and meat processing. “Persons and farmers interested in starting businesses related to meat processing can undergo training at the incubation centre and they would be offered necessary assistance in setting up business”, Mr. Shanmugham said.

Mr. Shanmugham said that not less than 500 persons would get job opportunities through this research institute. He said that they have been instructed by Chief Minister to commission the first phase of the project in a year.

District Collector S.A. Raman and senior officials of animal husbandry department were present during the inspections.