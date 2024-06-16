First phase of Coimbatore’s ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ nears completion

The Semmozhi Poonga, an ambitious green project undertaken by the Coimbatore Corporation, is about halfway through its first phase of construction, with the remaining works to be completed by August this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing phase includes development of a parking facility, a multi-purpose convention centre, water supply connection, and storm water drains.

In February this year, the civic body began the foundation and plinth level works for the convention centre on the 45-acre portion of the prison grounds on Nanjappa Road in Coimbatore city. The centre would have a seating capacity of 1000 persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body has completed laying underground pipelines from the Coimbatore Municipal waste water treatment plant in Ukkadam to the poonga, at a cost of ₹8 crore.

“This will provide water for the maintenance of the garden and current construction usage. A trial run has been conducted to test the water supply, and it has been smooth,” said Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

As part of Phase I, a parking facility for 300 cars would be built by the end of the month. Initially chalked out to be a multi-level structure, the plan was later changed to a surface-level parking facility. “Based on need, we will build more levels later. Until the facility is tested and people start visiting, we cannot gauge how many cars will need to be accommodated,” Mr. Prabhakaran added.

The civic body has also said that it was likely to complete the construction of stormwater drains and underground drainage pipelines in two months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.