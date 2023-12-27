ADVERTISEMENT

First Omicron subvariant JN. 1 case detected in Coimbatore

December 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The first case of the Omicron subvariant JN. 1 of the corona virus was detected in Coimbatore city on Wednesday, P. Aruna, Deputy Directorate of Health Services, Coimbatore district, has said.

“For now, the person has been quarantined at home and is doing well. The individual does not have any recent travel history,” Dr. Aruna said.

Symptoms of the JN.1 subvariant include fever, nasal discharge, cough, occasional diarrhea, and severe body aches, with recovery typically within a week. Earlier this month, officials made it mandatory for health workers and people with comorbidities to wear masks in hospitals and public spaces.

As of Wednesday, a total of four COVID-positive cases have been detected in Coimbatore and all the affected persons have been asked to quarantine at home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US