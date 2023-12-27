First Omicron subvariant JN. 1 case detected in Coimbatore

December 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The first case of the Omicron subvariant JN. 1 of the corona virus was detected in Coimbatore city on Wednesday, P. Aruna, Deputy Directorate of Health Services, Coimbatore district, has said.

“For now, the person has been quarantined at home and is doing well. The individual does not have any recent travel history,” Dr. Aruna said.

Symptoms of the JN.1 subvariant include fever, nasal discharge, cough, occasional diarrhea, and severe body aches, with recovery typically within a week. Earlier this month, officials made it mandatory for health workers and people with comorbidities to wear masks in hospitals and public spaces.

As of Wednesday, a total of four COVID-positive cases have been detected in Coimbatore and all the affected persons have been asked to quarantine at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT