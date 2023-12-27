GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First Omicron subvariant JN. 1 case detected in Coimbatore

December 27, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The first case of the Omicron subvariant JN. 1 of the corona virus was detected in Coimbatore city on Wednesday, P. Aruna, Deputy Directorate of Health Services, Coimbatore district, has said.

“For now, the person has been quarantined at home and is doing well. The individual does not have any recent travel history,” Dr. Aruna said.

Symptoms of the JN.1 subvariant include fever, nasal discharge, cough, occasional diarrhea, and severe body aches, with recovery typically within a week. Earlier this month, officials made it mandatory for health workers and people with comorbidities to wear masks in hospitals and public spaces.

As of Wednesday, a total of four COVID-positive cases have been detected in Coimbatore and all the affected persons have been asked to quarantine at home.

