First level verification of EVMs completed in Krishnagiri

August 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The first level verification of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Train (VVPAT) was completed here. A two-day testing of the machines through a mock election process was also conducted on a sample percentage of EVMs.

The verification that commenced on July 4 was completed on July 31. Following this, mock voting was carried on 5% of the EVMs under the supervision of the district administration. Over 1,200 votes were cast on 1% of EVMs; 1,000 votes were cast on 2% of EVMs, and 500 votes were cast on 3%. The mock election was carried out with an arrangement of 30 tables and 90 personnel, according to the administration.

The verified EVMs were surrendered for safe custody in the strong room at the Collectorate in the presence of political party representatives. The dysfunctional machines were dispatched with police escorts to Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru. Collector K.M. Sarayu inspected the process.