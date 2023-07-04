HamberMenu
First-level verification of EVMs begins in Krishnagiri

July 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
First-level verification of EVMs began in Krishnagiri under the supervision of Collector K.M. Sarayu on Tuesday.

First-level verification of EVMs began in Krishnagiri under the supervision of Collector K.M. Sarayu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

First-level verification of the control units, ballot units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines allocated for the district began in the district on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri district with its six Assembly constituencies has been allocated 3,606 ballot units, 2,818 control units, and 2,896 VVPAT machines for the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. The machines include 1,000 new control units that had arrived recently. The verification will continue for a month.

According to the administration, the exercise is being carried out from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the process is open for verification by recognised political parties. The verification is also being arranged for remote inspection by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Commissioner through webcasting. Eight engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, have been assigned to monitor the exercise.

Earlier, supervising the verification of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Collector K.M. Sarayu said the entire process would be carried out in the presence of recognised political parties.

