First-level checking of electronic voting machines begins in Erode

A total of 4,779 EVMs, 3,646 control units and 3,937 VVPATs to be checked

The first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) began at the Railway Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School at Kollampalayam here on Monday.

The strongroom, where the EVMs and VVPATs were stored, was opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in the presence of representatives from the recognised political parties.

Mr. Kathiravan said that a total of 4,779 EVMs, 3,646 control units and 3,937 VVPATs, would be checked by six engineers from the Bharat Electronics Limited.

He said that an engineer could check 35 VVPATs and 35 control units a day and the entire process would be completed in 25 days.

Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Office of the District Election Officer will monitor the entire process through webcasting.

The Collector said that the machines would be kept back in the strong room, after a mock polling.

District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) Balaji, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen, Election Tahsildar Sivagami and other officials were present.