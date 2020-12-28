First-level checking of electronic voting machines begins in Erode

The first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) began at the Railway Colony Corporation Higher Secondary School at Kollampalayam here on Monday.
The strongroom, where the EVMs and VVPATs were stored, was opened in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in the presence of representatives from the recognised political parties.
Mr. Kathiravan said that a total of 4,779 EVMs, 3,646 control units and 3,937 VVPATs, would be checked by six engineers from the Bharat Electronics Limited.
He said that an engineer could check 35 VVPATs and 35 control units a day and the entire process would be completed in 25 days.
Officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Office of the Chief Election Commissioner and Office of the District Election Officer will monitor the entire process through webcasting.
The Collector said that the machines would be kept back in the strong room, after a mock polling.
District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) Balaji, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen, Election Tahsildar Sivagami and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath