First-level checking of electronic voting machines begins in Coimbatore

July 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The first-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Coimbatore began on Tuesday, July 4, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, along with a team of engineers from the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and support staff led by the zonal-level tahsildar, inspected the voting machines stored in a strong room in the district. The BEL engineers arrived from Bengaluru in Karnataka on Tuesday, the sources said.

The tahsildar said that there were 17,106 electronic voting machines, comprising of 7,579 ballot units, 4,807 control units and 4,720 voter-verifiable paper audit trail units (VVPATs).

“The checking is to assess the number of units and the next level will be to identify the old units that are still functioning. The non-functioning ones will be marked as ‘nil’ and sent back. Following this process, randomised checking will be done. The exercise will go on for at least 20 days,” she said.

According to the data from the district administration, there are 14,98,721 male, 15,51,421 female and 558 transpersons voters — a total of 30,50,700 voters — in the district as on January 5, 2023.