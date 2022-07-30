First fully active robotic knee replacement done in Coimbatore hospital

July 30, 2022 18:16 IST

The first fully active robotic knee replacement system was used in Rex Ortho Hospital here to treat a 76-year-old woman with severe osteoarthritis on Saturday.

This is the first hospital in Tamil Nadu to perform the most advanced completely automated robotic knee replacement, said Rex Ortho Hospital Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon in a press release.

"The precision of robotic joint replacement will give the patient the best clinical outcome and ensure maximum patient satisfaction. This will be the future of all knee replacement surgeries and will redefine healthcare for patients suffering from crippling arthritis," the release stated.

