First day for freshers begins with orientation session in Coimbatore

July 03, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Classes for first-year students in government arts colleges began on Monday through ice-breaking activities organised by seniors and orientation programmes addressed by principals and senior faculty members.

At the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, Principal R. Ulagi, apprised students about the do’s and don’ts on the campus, and advised students, in particular, on the aspects of dressing and general conduct.

At all the colleges, the students were taken on campus tour department-wise. The admission process began State-wide on May 8. Since only 77,984 out of 1,07,299 seats could be filled, the government had extended the admission process till the end of June.

The counselling for veranda admission for all eligible candidates irrespective of whether or not they have gone through the counselling process will be carried out to fill all vacant seats.

The veranda admission for BC, MBC and SC students will be carried out on July 4, 5 and 6 respectively. On July 7, applications from all other eligible candidates will be accepted. The unfilled seats pertaining to specific community, in the absence of adequacy of candidates, will be filled with eligible applicants from other communities.