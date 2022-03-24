First council meeting of Udhagamandalam municipality held 

The first council meeting of Udhagamandalam municipality was held on Thursday.

A total of 36 councillors who emerged victorious in the urban civic local body elections attended the meeting, which was chaired by chairperson M. Vanieashwar.

Various issues plaguing parts of the municipality, including the ongoing dispute with merchants at the municipal market over unpaid revised rents, were discussed. The meeting also discussed issues relating to problems in different wards in the municipality, including water shortage and waste segregation and collection..