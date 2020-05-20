First batch of U.P. workers in Hosur to board train today

The first batch of 1,500 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh will board train from the Hosur Railway Station at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

This will be the first such train commissioned to ferry migrant workers from Hosur in Krishnagiri district, with significant number of them working in industrial estates and the hundreds of granite quarries and factories. The Hosur revenue administration is working the night arranging food for the workers.

“There are approximately 1,500 migrant workers, who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh train,” said Hosur Tahsildar G.Venkatesan, who was overseeing the arrangements. The workers had started to arrive at the government arts college in Hosur late evening, after the timing of the train was advanced from evening to morning. “We will start screening through the night, and food including chappathis are being prepared for the workers for their two-day journey,” said Mr.Venkatesan.

“We are prepared to accommodate more number of workers if they land at the venue, even if they have not registered. We can do spot registration on the website.”

Explaining the process, the tahsildar said, registration data is shared with the respective district administration and the data is sent to the respective state chief secretaries. “We speed up the process. But the process hinges on the speed of the destination states,” Mr.Venkatesan clarified. By the time the trains arrive there, their quarantine facilities will have to be ready.

This is different from e-pass, which is issued by the destination State and the applicant arranges for their own vehicle for travel, said the Tahsildar.

In the meantime, Denkanikottai tahsildar K.Ramachandran was also organising the transport of Uttar Pradesh workers to a wedding hall in Denkanikottai from where they were being taken to Hosur to catch the train to their home State.

There are over 59 workers belonging to Bastar in Chattisgarh working in various granite quarries in Kelamangalam in Denkanikottai. The workers are registering to leave for their State. “Even if they are not able to register, we will take down their list and register for them,” Mr.Ramachandran said.