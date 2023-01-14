ADVERTISEMENT

First batch of Agniveers report at MRC for training

January 14, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The first batch of Agniveers have reported at the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington, in the Nilgiris for training. Brigadier S.K. Yadav, Commandant, MRC, welcomed the Agniveers and interacted with them prior to the commencement of training.

The first batch reported for training after undergoing four phases of gruelling testing and filtering process involving physical tests, medical test, written examination and document verification, a release said.

It said the Agniveers have been absorbed in the Training Battalion after the initial documentation. They will undergo a meticulously planned training regime over a period of 31 weeks to become well-trained, disciplined, highly motivated and smart soldiers for the Indian Army.

The release said a plethora of training, infrastructure and administrative preparations have been made by the MRC to ensure the smooth conduct of training. A total of 1,500 Agniveers are expected to be trained by the end of 2023.

The first batch of Agniveers started reporting to their respective training centres from December 24, 2022. After a gap of almost three years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time that the Agniveers would undergo training at the various centres.

