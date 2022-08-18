First 1,000 to link Aadhaar with Voter ID to get e-certificate in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 18, 2022 18:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The electoral officer of Coimbatore, along with the district administration, announced that e-certificates would be issued to the first 1,000 people who link their voter ID with their Aadhaar card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India started a drive on August 1 for electorates to voluntarily link their Aadhaar with Voter ID. This is optional and not mandatory, according to an ECI statement. Those willing must fill Form 6B and submit it to booth-level officers or via the app Voter Helpline App.

The district officials said the first thousand could apply and get the e-certificate from https://elections.tn.gov.in/getacertificate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app