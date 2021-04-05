Firms warned against non-declaration of paid holiday for staff on poll day

Erode

05 April 2021 21:23 IST

Complaints related to non-declaration of paid holiday for employees of all public sector undertakings, private business establishments and industries on poll day can be taken up with the labour department for necessary action.

A release said that under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, all industries, commercial establishments, eateries, motor transport companies, shops, beedi making companies should declare holiday for their employees, workers, temporary workers and daily earners to ensure they cast their vote. They should also be paid their salary with leave. If violations are found, action will be taken against the establishments concerned, the release said.

Under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a district control room was established in the Labour Department for lodging complaints. Complaints can be lodged with the Nodal Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) D. Balathandautham at 86107-11278, Control Room Officers, C.P. Murugesan at 63800-21835 and S. Rajkumar at 96982-11509, the release added.

