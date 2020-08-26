Firms told to get their employees tested

COIMBATORE

26 August 2020 22:37 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has started asking big and small commercial, industrial establishments in the city to get their employees tested.

Following an announcement it made through a social media post on Tuesday, the sanitary supervisors and inspectors began issuing notices by hand on Wednesday. A senior officer supervising the task of issuing the notices, said each supervisor or inspector would serve the notice and get acknowledgement from the establishment concerned that it had been served.

Advertising

Advertising

Within a few days of receiving the notice, each establishment should have all its employees tested and that included a small establishment employing fewer than 10 people to those that employ people in hundreds.

The Corporation would send its officers or teams to each commercial establishment to check if they had had their employees tested. At the time of inspection, the establishment management should furnish the test report.

If any establishment had not taken seriously the notice by failing to ensure that all its employees were tested and reported negative, the Corporation would immediately shut it down until the establishment management showed proof of compliance.

If during the test, an employee or employees of commercial and industrial establishment reported positive for COVID-19, the Corporation would take over from there, the officer said.

Thereafter, each of the establishments, particularly the big ones that employ people in 100s, should continue testing its employees in batches on rotation, every fortnight.

This was to ensure that the establishments were COVID-19-free and that the managements got to know immediately of employees testing positive and they taking the precautionary steps, the officer added.