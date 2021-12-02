Coimbatore

Firm in Coimbatore fined for breeding of mosquitoes on premises

Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday imposed ₹ 25,000 fine on a company on Athipalayam Road after officials found a large number dengue-causing Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae.

A release from the civic body said the company had not taken care to destroy or discard unused items that had turned rain water containers and mosquito breeding sources.

The release appealed to the city’s residents to remove unused and discarded items from their houses and work places to prevent dengue as the mosquito used fresh water for breeding. It also asked them to clean all water storage containers at least once a week and cooperate with the workers who went door-to-door to check mosquito-breeding sources.


