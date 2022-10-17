Firefighter in Namakkal placed under suspension for seeking Deepavali money

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 42-year-old firefighter was placed under suspension after seeking money from a shop owner for the Deepavali festival on Monday.

V. Thirumugam (42) is a firefighter attached to Namakkal Fire and Rescue Service. Recently, he approached a shop at Rasipuram seeking money for the Deepavali festival, and the shop workers asked him to call their owner.

But he called to a wrong number, and the person who spoke on the other side, V. Nalvinai Selvan, blamed the firefighter for seeking money. Later, this audio conversation went viral on social media for the past two days.

Following an inquiry, Namakkal District Fire Officer (DFO) K. Senthil Kumar order suspension of the firefighter, Thirumugam, on Monday.