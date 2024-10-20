ADVERTISEMENT

Firecrackers hurled at tusker in village near Coimbatore

Published - October 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A firecracker being hurled at a tusker at Nallur Vayal near Coimbatore on Saturday night.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A tusker that entered a village near Coimbatore on Saturday night was driven back to the jungles by the Forest Department staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a video that showed firecrackers being hurled at the wild elephant during the operation has caught the attention of animal lovers, as a 2021 direction from the Madras High Court restrains the use of firecrackers directly on elephants.

According to the Forest Department, a lone tusker entered Nallur Vayal village near Karunya Nagar in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The night patrol team of the Department reached the spot and started driving out the elephant. Residents from the village also joined the drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the operation showed two firecrackers (rockets) being hurled at the elephant and bursting in close proximity. The animal later moved out of the place and was driven back to forest in the early hours of Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wild elephant feeds on plastic sack rice near Coimbatore

Chennai-based animal welfare activist S. Muralidharan said a 2021 direction by the High Court clearly says not to hurl firecrackers directly on elephants.

A wildlife biologist, who did not want to be named, said wild elephants will become conditioned to firecrackers if they are used on a regular basis. The elephant will also lose fear for it as in the case of the tusker seen in the video, said the biologist.

Man trampled to death by wild elephant near Coimbatore

Forest Department staff claimed that they do not hurl firecrackers directly at wild elephants. But in some cases, they accidentally land on the animals as the direction of the rockets changes in accordance with their manoeuvering or when the animals make sudden moves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US