Firecrackers banned in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Forest Department officials at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) distributed pamphlets to tourists, members of the public and resort owners urging them to refrain from playing loud music and lighting firecrackers during Deepavali.

“Shining of bright spotlights, playing of loud music, bursting of firecrackers and gathering [in] large numbers… in forest fringe areas cause major disturbance to wildlife. The unusual noise and lighting of crackers leads to disorientation of large herbivores and carnivores, which may result in them abandoning their young ones. Further, it will also result in straying of wild animals into human habitations,” said a pamphlet issued by S. Kaanthan, Forest Range Officer, Singara Range, to resort owners and the public in Masinagudi, Achakarai and Mavanallah villages. P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), appealed to the public to celebrate a “green” Deepavali.

The Nilgiris district administration has said that firecrackers should only be lit from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 4.