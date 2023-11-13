Firecracker waste piles up in Coimbatore; clogs open stormwater drains

November 13, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore on November 11 and 12 led to a surge of firecracker waste that blanketed residential streets and waste disposal bins, causing a 40-tonne increase in waste generation in the city.

Further, despite an advisory issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which permitted firecrackers only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the guidelines were not followed. “We have observed that in several areas, firecrackers were set off till 12 a.m. regarding which several residents have raised complaints,” a councillor said.

Despite having access to large terraces with open spaces, residents in various areas including R. S. Puram, Sai Baba Colony, Ganapathy, Peelamedu, and Cheran Ma Nagar chose to set off crackers on the streets. “It is people’s responsibility to avoid bursting crackers on narrow streets when they have can celebrate on the terrace. With ongoing drinking water and underground drainage works in the city, crackers make the roads messier,” said S. Vasundhara, president of the Sai Baba Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

In addition to this, residents in Sai Baba Colony and K.K. Pudur have expressed concerns about the potential blockage of open stormwater and sewage drains by cracker waste. This is a particularly worrisome issue, considering the areas’ pre-existing damaged roads and incomplete underground drainage (UGD) project. “Clearing cracker waste from wet mud freshly excavated for drainage pipe installation poses a significant challenge. Even if we manage to clear the roads, segregating the waste remains a tough task,” a conservancy worker said.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has issued instructions to its workers, directing them to complete the task of clearing waste from streets and bins by Tuesday. “Engineers and other officials concerned from across the city are currently compiling a list of areas with obstructed drains. Our immediate priority is to clear the streets by Tuesday morning,” CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said