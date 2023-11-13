HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Firecracker waste piles up in Coimbatore; clogs open stormwater drains

November 13, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Waste generation across Coimbatore increases by 40 tonnes on Monday due to accumulated firecracker debris.

Waste generation across Coimbatore increases by 40 tonnes on Monday due to accumulated firecracker debris. | Photo Credit: W. PERIASAMY

Deepavali celebrations in Coimbatore on November 11 and 12 led to a surge of firecracker waste that blanketed residential streets and waste disposal bins, causing a 40-tonne increase in waste generation in the city.

Further, despite an advisory issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, which permitted firecrackers only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the guidelines were not followed. “We have observed that in several areas, firecrackers were set off till 12 a.m. regarding which several residents have raised complaints,” a councillor said.

Despite having access to large terraces with open spaces, residents in various areas including R. S. Puram, Sai Baba Colony, Ganapathy, Peelamedu, and Cheran Ma Nagar chose to set off crackers on the streets. “It is people’s responsibility to avoid bursting crackers on narrow streets when they have can celebrate on the terrace. With ongoing drinking water and underground drainage works in the city, crackers make the roads messier,” said S. Vasundhara, president of the Sai Baba Colony Residents’ Welfare Association.

In addition to this, residents in Sai Baba Colony and K.K. Pudur have expressed concerns about the potential blockage of open stormwater and sewage drains by cracker waste. This is a particularly worrisome issue, considering the areas’ pre-existing damaged roads and incomplete underground drainage (UGD) project. “Clearing cracker waste from wet mud freshly excavated for drainage pipe installation poses a significant challenge. Even if we manage to clear the roads, segregating the waste remains a tough task,” a conservancy worker said.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has issued instructions to its workers, directing them to complete the task of clearing waste from streets and bins by Tuesday. “Engineers and other officials concerned from across the city are currently compiling a list of areas with obstructed drains. Our immediate priority is to clear the streets by Tuesday morning,” CCMC Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Deepavali / waste / waste management / waste management and pollution control / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.