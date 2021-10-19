Coimbatore

Firecracker sale: deadline to apply for temporary licence extended

The deadline to apply for temporary licence to set up firecracker stalls in the district for Deepavali has been extended to October 22.

According to the district administration, under the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 2008, licence is necessary for setting up temporary outlets. Units seeking temporary licence may apply through e-seva centers.

The applications should be accompanied by a photograph, identity proof by way of Aadhar/EPIC, property proof, or rental agreement, proof of property tax paid to the local body, layout of the building, and a fee payment of ₹500. Applications, received after October 22 shall be rejected, said the release.


