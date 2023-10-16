ADVERTISEMENT

Firecracker outlets’ association in Krishnagiri asked to monitor members’ compliance to safety norms

October 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A police official addressing members of firecracker outlets’ association at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The police on Monday organised a consultative meeting with firecracker outlets’ association in Krishnagiri, on the regulatory guidelines and statutory controls for the outlets.

The association was asked to monitor members’ compliance to safety norms and address gaps through periodic inspections.

The outlets shall not be decorated with serial lights and other heat emitting lights; all outlets shall have emergency exit and such exits shall not be blocked by stocks of firecrackers; outlets shall not have AC, UPS, lead acid battery; diesel generators, agarbathis, oil lamps and other inflammable substances; differently-abled persons shall not be engaged in the handling of firecrackers; only trained personnel in the handling of firecrackers shall be allowed to handle, load and unload firecrackers; outlets licensed for sale of firecrackers shall not operate sales in any other location apart from the licensed location; the stock of the outlet shall be displayed and shall not exceed the limits at any given point in time. 

Similarly, firecracker outlets shall not have exposed electricity wires, and all such wires shall be covered with PVC casings.

The association was also instructed to ensure that their members do not hoard firecrackers, do not sell banned and spurious crackers and all outlets shall have warning boards prominently displayed prohibiting bursting of crackers outside the stalls. 

