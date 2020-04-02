Fire tenders used to spray disinfectant

With every Government Department diverting their manpower and machinery for COVID-19 prevention activities, the Fire and Rescue Services too have joined the battle.

All the 12 fire stations in Coimbatore district are supporting local bodies such as the Coimbatore Corporation and the municipalities to disinfect public places as well as residential areas.

District Fire Officer P. Krishnamoorthy said that 16 fire tenders attached to the stations were engaged in spraying disinfectant on request from local bodies.

With more suspected cases reported from places like Mettupalayam, some areas of Coimbatore city, Pollachi and Anamalai, local bodies sought the help of Fire and Rescue Services to disinfect these place.

On Tuesday, such sanitation works were conducted in places such as Pollachi, Mathinapuram, RVG Nagar, Kandasamy Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, Jeeva Street, S. Kumarapalayam, Ganthi Nagar, Nagoor, Government Hospital Mettupalayam, Sirumugai, Then Thirupathi temple, Coimbatore south and NGP Nagar. Fire brigades are also distributing food to the homeless, stranded persons and street dogs. They are also supplying masks stitched by them to the needy.

Police use water cannon

The Coimbatore City Police used water cannon vehicle to disinfect prominent buildings including the District Collectorate and Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) as a precaution against COVID-19.

The vehicle, named ‘Varun’, has a capacity of 16,000 litres, according to a senior police officer.

The city police procured bleaching powder with the help of the district administration and used it to prepare the 16,000-litre disinfectant, the officer said. An Inspector, a Sub-Inspector and three police personnel will be in-charge of the operations on a daily basis.