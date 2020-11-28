Fire services team rescues 4 puppies from rubble

It is not often that a fire and rescue services team gets to rescue stray puppies amid a cyclonic rainstorm. On Thursday, the team pulled out four puppies that were buried under a rubble left by a mudslide at a construction site in Nanjundeshwara Nagar here.

On hearing the puppies yelping and noticing the mother trying to rescue them, Madhu and Deepa Rani, residents of R.K. Road Housing Board in Nanjundeshwara Nagar, alerted the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Sanjay Tanesh, executive secretary, SPCA, said their rescue team member Ejaz along with Mr. Madhu tried to rescue the puppies, but heavy rain made it difficult for them. They could rescue only one puppy. So they called the fire and rescue team in Hosur for help.

The team’s rescue operation began at 11.40 a.m. and lasted till 1.50 p.m. Srinivasan, one of the members of the team, said, “The concern was that we could not sight the puppies, except hear them. They were buried and we could not risk digging. So we dug around the sound and slowly removed the soil.” It was an arduous effort under the beating rain, he said. Finally, the puppies were pulled out one after the other to safety.