Fire service personnel rescue elderly man from treetop in Tiruppur

The 75-year-old man was a tree climber by profession

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) Department on Wednesday rescued a 75-year-old man who was stuck atop a 600-ft-high coconut tree, after suffering electric shock, at Kundadam in Tiruppur district.

According to the TNFRS officials, P. Aayimuthu was a tree climber by profession and was engaged in collecting coconuts at a grove in Nandavanapalayam in Kundadam on Wednesday morning.

As he reached atop a tree, his sickle came into contact with an electric line that was close to the tree. As his body was tethered to the tree trunk with a rope, Mr. Aayimuthu got stuck atop the tree. His right hand was injured due to the electric shock, officials said.

Following a call from the locals at around 9.50 a.m., personnel from the Palladam Fire Station led by Station Officer P. Sureshkumar reached the spot and commenced the rescue operations.

After Tangedco workers temporarily stopped power supply to the electric line, Special Station Officer K. Thangavel rescued the senior citizen from the tree top.

Mr. Aayimuthu was hospitalised for the burns and his condition was stable, officials added.