Fire service personnel demonstrate preparedness

Personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) demonstrated their preparedness ahead of the northeast monsoon at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.
Officials said that around 60 personnel from four fire stations in Coimbatore district – Ganapathy, Peelamedu, Coimbatore North and Coimbatore South – participated in the event, which was organised to mark the International Day for Disaster Reduction. Rescue equipment, such as lifebuoys and life boats as well as improvised equipment used by the fire service personnel during rescue operations, were demonstrated, the officials said.
District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh and Assistant District Fire Officer S. Thavamani were among the officials present during the demonstration that was held for about an hour.
