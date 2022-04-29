Fire safety measures at Salem GH inspected

District Collector S. Karmegham along with officials inspected the firefighting equipment and other fire safety measures available at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Following the fire at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, inspections are being conducted at the government hospitals here to avert such incidents. The Collector along with Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, officials from Fire and Rescue, and Revenue departments checked the availability of firefighting facilities and its readiness.

Mr. Karmegham told presspersons that a water tank with a capacity of two lakh litres and 55 hp motor pump had been provided separately for firefighting on the Hospital premises. He added that the electrical lines were also being checked.

The Collector said certain shortcomings were noticed and officials had been instructed to correct them within 48 hours. He said inspections were being conducted at other government hospitals in the district and the authorities had been advised to ensure that the hospitals were prepared to avert fire accidents.

COVID-19 preventive measures

On COVID-19 preventive measures, Mr. Karmegham said medical oxygen facilities and oxygen beds were kept ready. The district administration was aiming to achieve 100% vaccination and there were about 7.3 lakh persons who were yet to get vaccinated with either first, second or booster doses. The Collector advised the public to wear mask in public places.