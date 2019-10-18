Coimbatore

Fire safety drill conductedon apartment premises

A fire safety drill was conducted by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel on an apartment premises in the city on Friday. M. Periasamy

With a week left for Deepavali, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services conducted a fire safety drill on a 10-storey apartment premises at Puliakulam here on Friday.

The drill, conducted in association with Arima Constructions, was led by M. Muthukumarasamy, Station Officer, Peelamedu Fire Station, a press release said. “Many of us have fire extinguishers in homes and residential apartments, but may not know to use them,” he said. The drill was aimed at providing “hands-on learning experience” about combating fire, he added. Residents, including children, were trained on fire extinguisher operating techniques, elevator fire and rescue methods, evacuation during fire and general awareness tips, the release said.

S.R. Aravind Kumar, managing director of Arima Constructions, said that the company always emphasised on fire safety in its projects. Mr. Muthukumarasamy urged the residents to call the Fire and Rescue Services personnel for help in cases of emergency.

