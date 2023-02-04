ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in horticulture office in Namakkal

February 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and rescue services personnel dousing the fire at the District Horticulture Technical Resource Centre in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Files, laptops, and computers were destroyed in a fire at the District Horticulture Technical Resource Centre here on Saturday.

According to the police, a fire broke out at the office at the District Collectorate Complex on Saturday around 7 a.m., allegedly due to a short circuit in the ground floor. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after an hour of struggle.

Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the office and said 22 persons worked in this office. In the fire, 15 computers, two laptops, office equipment, and all files kept in the office were destroyed. A complaint was lodged with the Nallipalayam police, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US