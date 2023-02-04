HamberMenu
Fire in horticulture office in Namakkal

February 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and rescue services personnel dousing the fire at the District Horticulture Technical Resource Centre in Namakkal on Saturday.

Fire and rescue services personnel dousing the fire at the District Horticulture Technical Resource Centre in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Files, laptops, and computers were destroyed in a fire at the District Horticulture Technical Resource Centre here on Saturday.

According to the police, a fire broke out at the office at the District Collectorate Complex on Saturday around 7 a.m., allegedly due to a short circuit in the ground floor. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after an hour of struggle.

Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the office and said 22 persons worked in this office. In the fire, 15 computers, two laptops, office equipment, and all files kept in the office were destroyed. A complaint was lodged with the Nallipalayam police, she added.

