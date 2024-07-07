GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire erupts at Marudhamalai dump yard, residents blame panchayat

Updated - July 07, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The dump yard at Marudhamalai Adivaram, frequently used for waste disposal by the Somayampalayam Panchayat, was set ablaze on Sunday, marking the second such incident this year.

According to panchayat president K. P. Rangaraj, the fire was deliberately started by individuals dumping waste, echoing a similar incident in April this year.

The fire began at 2:30 p.m. and Fire and Rescue Services contained it from spreading to the nearby forest. Mr. Rangaraj stated that smoke persists but poses no threat and reported that nearly an acre of the two-acre dumpyard was affected.

However, nearby residents such as Vinaya Arul, allege that the panchayat continues to dispose of organic and plastic waste at the dumpyard and set it on fire to leave no trace behind. “The effectiveness of the trench dug up has deteriorated and the situation poses risks to both locals and elephants passing through the area,” she added.

Despite claims by the panchayat of installing surveillance cameras, no signboards have been erected to indicate their presence, nor has there been mention of a monitoring room.

