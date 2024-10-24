Fire engulfs TNSTC bus in Coimbatore

A mofussil bus of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation went up in flames at Othakalmandapam on Thursday morning.

The bus was proceeding to Coimbatore from Pollachi when the driver Suresh (42) noticed fumes emanating from the engine. Immediately, he evacuated the 40 passengers, and the bus got engulfed in flames within minutes, according to eyewitnesses.

The bus was burnt substantially by the time fire tenders extinguished the flame. The Chettipalayam police have registered a case.

Student ends life

A male student reportedly ended his life in the hostel room of a private college at Peelamedu in the city. The deceased Rishipriyan (17) belonged to Mettur in Salem district. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

DVAC teams seize unaccounted cash

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, conducted a joint surprise checks at two locations in Coimbatore on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash.

At the K.G. Chavadi Checkpost, an unaccounted amount of ₹1.01 lakh was seized when the Motor Vehicle Inspector Burhanuddin and two other staff Eawaran and Thangaraj were at work.

In the second surprise check at the office of the Assistant Director, Local Planning Authority, Cheranmaa Nagar, unaccounted money of ₹3,96,100 was seized.