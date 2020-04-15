Fire engines used for disinfection

Governments are using all its resources for COVID-19 preventive measures and fire engines are also utilised for this purpose.

Ever since the preventive measures were intensified here, fire engines are also used to spray disinfectants in containment zones and to cover wide areas like government buildings and roads. According to officials from Fire and Rescue department, they have sprayed disinfectants in over 370 places here till date.

N.Vijayakumar, District Fire Officer said, “there are 14 fire stations in the district and there are 18 fire engines here. When sprayed using fire engines, we would be able to spray disinfectants to a large area in short span of time.”

Mr. Vijayakumar said that three fire engines are used for disinfection measures in city limits alone and one vehicle is used in each taluk. “The disinfectant is provided by health department officials here. Fire engines of 4,500-litre capacity are used for the purpose and about 259 personnel have been deployed for the purpose.”

Mr.Vijayakumar said that fire personnel have been provided with personal protective gear and masks to protect themselves.“Fire service personnel have been asked to wash their gear with disinfectants every day once the return from job”, he added.

He said that a special 400-litre mist blower vehicle has been deployed for spraying on hospital premises alone. “The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital premises where the isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients functions are sprayed thrice a day a special vehicle has been deployed for this purpose”, he added.