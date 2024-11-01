Fire destroys utensils at shop in Erode

A fire broke out at a wedding store supplying utensils and microphone sets at Avalpoondurai during the early hours of Friday.

Mani, 50, of Kalipalayam, runs the shop, which provides cookware, utensils, shamiana, and other items for weddings. The shop was closed for Deepavali on Thursday and neighbours noticed black smoke emanating from the store at 1 a.m. on Friday.

They alerted Modakkurichi Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Arachalur police. Four LPG cylinders stored in the shop exploded, making it difficult for firefighters to control the fire.

An additional fire engine from Erode was also pressed into service. After a prolonged effort, the fire was brought under control. Police said most of the items, including tables and chairs, were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.