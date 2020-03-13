Coimbatore

Fire destroys an acre of reserve forest in Coonoor

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with the Forest Department staff battled the forest fire at Ubathalai in Coonoor for over five hours before finally managing to bring it under control.

A forest fire in Ubathalai in Coonoor destroyed around an acre of reserve forest on Thursday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and Forest Department staff battled the blaze for over five hours to put it out.

The fire spread rapidly in the reserve forest that was mainly populated with exotic eucalyptus trees. The first step taken by the personnel from both the departments was to check a further spread of the fire.

As the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were unable to take the fire tenders to a suitable location close to the fire, the Forest Department staff used counter fires to control the blaze.

Officials said they were unsure as to whether the fire was caused by people accidentally or whether herders had set fire to the forest to clear it for grass for their cattle. Forest Department officials said they had stepped up patrols in all the reserve forests bordering human habitations to ensure that fires were not set off by people. They warned of strict action against persons found to be causing forest fire.

