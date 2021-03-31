Fire brigades, volunteers rescue stranded persons

The Fire and Rescue Services rescued 22 persons, including 17 students, who got stranded in the River Bhavani near Mettupalayam, following a sudden increase in water level, on Tuesday evening. The Fire and Rescue Services said that 17 college students and five others had come to the river for an outing.

The students ventured into the water at a place namely Kundukkalthurai. The five others entered the river at Nellithurai. Around 5 p.m., the water level in the river increased suddenly and the 22 persons moved to elevated areas and the river bank on the other side, said Fire and Rescue Service officials.

The stranded people alerted the the police and the Fire and Rescue Services. Fire brigades from Mettupalayam and volunteers of a private trust rushed to the spot. They rescued the stranded people and brought back all of them to the river banks using coracles by 9 p.m.

Revenue Department officials oversaw the rescue operation.