Fire brigades search for ‘missing’ man in well near Coimbatore

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel carried out searches in a 200-feet-deep well at Sanganoor near Coimbatore after a 40-year-old man allegedly went missing on Wednesday evening.

The police said the searches were carried out for M. Vijayraj, a daily wage labourer from Nallampalayam Road at Sanganoor. Mr. Vijayraj, who is unmarried, had a quarrel with his mother under the influence of alcohol and left home on Wednesday evening. He threatened her of ending his life by jumping into a well in the locality.

As the man did not return home, fire brigade from Kavundampalayam station launched a search for the ‘missing’ man in the well, which has 70 to 100 feet of water, from Wednesday evening. The search continued on Thursday and Friday. However, despite having cleared the water in the well, the fire brigade could not locate the man till Friday evening.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

