Fire breaks out in shop in Salem

January 27, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in a godown where home appliances were stored in First Agraharam here on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Sankar (35) of Gugai runs a home appliance shop at First Agraharam. The first and second floors of the shop were used as godown, and home appliances were stored on the two floors.

On Thursday evening, around 7 p.m., fire broke out on the second floor and spread quickly.

On information, Shevapet Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after four hours of struggle. Home appliances like refrigerators, wet grinders, etc. were gutted in the fire. The Town police have registered a case and are investigating. Police suspect short circuit might be the cause of the fire accident.

