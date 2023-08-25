ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in dumping site at Malumichampatti in Coimbatore

August 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A firefighter putting out flames at the dumping site of Malumichampatti panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A major fire broke out in the dumping site of Malumichampatti Panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday evening. It took around two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extinguish the fire completely.

The dumping site is located along the Eachanari – Chettipalayam road, close to the Podanur – Pollachi railway line. A scrap godown in the vicinity of the dumping site was also gutted. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert about the fire at 4.20 p.m., following which two fire tenders were sent to the location from the Coimbatore south and the Kavundampalayam fire stations.

Fire brigades led by Assistant District Fire Officer P. Alagarsamy extinguished the fire. The cause for the fire was not known yet. 

