August 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A major fire broke out in the dumping site of Malumichampatti Panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday evening. It took around two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extinguish the fire completely.

The dumping site is located along the Eachanari – Chettipalayam road, close to the Podanur – Pollachi railway line. A scrap godown in the vicinity of the dumping site was also gutted. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert about the fire at 4.20 p.m., following which two fire tenders were sent to the location from the Coimbatore south and the Kavundampalayam fire stations.

Fire brigades led by Assistant District Fire Officer P. Alagarsamy extinguished the fire. The cause for the fire was not known yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT