HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out in dumping site at Malumichampatti in Coimbatore

August 25, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A firefighter putting out flames at the dumping site of Malumichampatti panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday.

A firefighter putting out flames at the dumping site of Malumichampatti panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A major fire broke out in the dumping site of Malumichampatti Panchayat near Eachanari in Coimbatore district on Friday evening. It took around two hours for the Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extinguish the fire completely.

The dumping site is located along the Eachanari – Chettipalayam road, close to the Podanur – Pollachi railway line. A scrap godown in the vicinity of the dumping site was also gutted. The Fire and Rescue Services received an alert about the fire at 4.20 p.m., following which two fire tenders were sent to the location from the Coimbatore south and the Kavundampalayam fire stations.

Fire brigades led by Assistant District Fire Officer P. Alagarsamy extinguished the fire. The cause for the fire was not known yet. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.