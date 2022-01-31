Fire breaks out at Vellalore dump yard in Coimbatore

31 January 2022 18:31 IST

Coimbatore Corporation put out after eight hours the fire that broke out at its dump yard in Vellalore on Sunday night.

According to sources, the Corporation that learnt about the fire around 9 p.m. Sunday requested the Fire and Rescue Services to send fire tenders and deployed its water tankers. The Fire and Rescue Services sent three tenders and a few men.

With their support the Corporation began fighting the fire that broke out on the northern side of the yard, abutting Kanjikonampalayam. It took around eight hours to put out the fire which by then had spread on waste spread over 10 to 15 acre.

By 6 a.m. the Corporation had completely put out the fire, said the sources. Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara visited the spot on Monday morning.