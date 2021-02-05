Fire breaks out at turmeric godown in Rasipuram

Firefighters dousing fire at a turmeric godown in Rasipuram on Thursday.

NAMAKKAL

05 February 2021 00:01 IST

No casualties or injuries were reported

A massive fire broke out at a private turmeric godown near Rasipuram here during the early hours of Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported. The godown reportedly belongs to former MP P.R. Sundaram.

According to the police, about eight tonnes of turmeric were stocked in 15,000 sacks in the godown at Muthukallipatti here. Neighbours had alerted the police and fire officials when they spotted flames.

Four fire engines from different parts of Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruchengode and Namakkal rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Water tankers from Rasipuram Municipality were also used for the purpose and it took about five hours to put out the fire.

According to the police, the loss is estimated to be a few crore.

The cause of fire is yet to be known. The police have registered a case and are investigating.