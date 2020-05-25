Coimbatore

Fire breaks out at pressure cooker manufacturing unit

Workers from nearby businesses noticed fire from the building and informed the police and the fire services.

A major fire broke out at a pressure cooker manufacturing unit near Three Roads here on Sunday.

According to the police, the fire was reported at Raj Ratan Enterprises, a pressure cooker manufacturing unit operating near Three Roads.

Workers from nearby businesses noticed fire from the building and informed the police and the fire services.

Police and fire-fighters rushed to the spot and launched efforts to douse the fire.

N. Vijayakumar, District Fire Officer said, “a team of 35 fire-fighters and four fire engines were utilised in the operation for dousing the fire. One of the walls of the building had to be broken to create ventilation.”

The fire could have occurred due to short circuit. The operators had stacked several sheets of cardboard for packaging and that could have fuelled the fire, he added.

According to officials, it took over two hours to douse the fire.

Case registered

Palapatti police have registered a case and are investigating. According to police, the loss incurred is yet to be assessed.

